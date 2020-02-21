Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, 366 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.60% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

