FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.