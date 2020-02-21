FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stake Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $917,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 20,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,687. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

