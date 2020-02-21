Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Trading Down 6%

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, 1,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Media in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

