FY2019 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Insmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.94) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $30.43 on Friday. Insmed has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 659,239 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,617,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.