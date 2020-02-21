FY2020 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Reduced by Analyst

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

O opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.