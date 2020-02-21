FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

