FY2021 EPS Estimates for Healthequity Inc Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthequity in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,097 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Healthequity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.