Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

