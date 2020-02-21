Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

PSX stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

