Gables Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

HCAP stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.