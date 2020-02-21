Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

