Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

