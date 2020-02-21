Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gain Capital by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 201,686 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gain Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gain Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.60. 199,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,891. The company has a market cap of $129.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.40.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.