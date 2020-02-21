Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Trading Up 5.6%

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.60, 199,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 143,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gain Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gain Capital by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

