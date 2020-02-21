Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Up 6.3%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69, approximately 230,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 186,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

GALT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $153.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.93.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.