GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $7.81 on Friday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.