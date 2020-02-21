Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.81. 1,307,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

