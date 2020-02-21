Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.81. 1,307,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.83.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.