GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shares of GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.38. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 60,761 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

In other GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 4,700 shares of GDL Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $43,522.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,301,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,244,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

