Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

