General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.