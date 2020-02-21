Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

NYSE GPC traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.00. 245,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,633. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

