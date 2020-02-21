Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $19.97-20.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.75 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.61. 750,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

