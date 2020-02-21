GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $622,686.00 and approximately $449.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00743029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00066557 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 181.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007430 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.