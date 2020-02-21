Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR) Shares Down 1.2%

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.29), approximately 135,090 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 814,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.42 ($0.30).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR)

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. It holds interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

