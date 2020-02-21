GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Down 1.6%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.22 ($15.37) and last traded at €13.42 ($15.60), 29,221 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.64 ($15.86).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.60. The company has a market cap of $349.14 million and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

