Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 271.87 ($3.58).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 223.75 ($2.94) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

