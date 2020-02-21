Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 1,313 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $285,038.80.

On Monday, February 10th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15.

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $778,933.67.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 528,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,382,000 after buying an additional 549,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

