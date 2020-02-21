Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 1,313 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $285,038.80.
- On Monday, February 10th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75.
- On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15.
- On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $778,933.67.
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 528,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.