Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $814,040.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GPN opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 337.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 193.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.