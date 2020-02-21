Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $814,040.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GPN opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 337.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 193.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

