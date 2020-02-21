Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR) Trading Up 1.5%

Globaltrans Investment PLC (LON:GLTR) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 901 ($11.85) and last traded at GBX 894 ($11.76), approximately 159,357 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 881 ($11.59).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 815.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 844.21.

About Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR)

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

