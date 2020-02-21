Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.63 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.82 EPS.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 416,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

