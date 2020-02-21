GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Cap of $7.86 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. GNY has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $24,811.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

