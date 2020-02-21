Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,286 shares of company stock worth $6,754,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Godaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

