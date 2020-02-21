Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 99.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 47.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 122.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 778,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 429,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.51 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.