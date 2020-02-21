Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.22 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

