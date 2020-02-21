Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.