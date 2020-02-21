Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $834,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,738,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.