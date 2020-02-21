Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,057 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 376,984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 342,329 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

