GoldMint (MNTP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $443.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. GoldMint has a market cap of $240,302.00 and approximately $443.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

