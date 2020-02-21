Goldstein Munger & Associates Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

