Graphex Mining (ASX:GPX) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Graphex Mining Ltd (ASX:GPX)’s stock price fell 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 478,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 241% from the average session volume of 140,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,856.42.

Graphex Mining Company Profile (ASX:GPX)

Graphex Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources. It focuses on the development of Chilalo Graphite project located in south-east Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.