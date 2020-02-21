Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.62

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.62 and traded as high as $45.78. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 144,235 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

In other Great Canadian Gaming news, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$51,083,909.25. Also, Director Chuck Keeling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.52, for a total value of C$83,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,468.99. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,140,878 shares of company stock worth $60,786,425.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

