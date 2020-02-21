Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 48,797 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of LGI Homes worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 312,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $95.01 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

