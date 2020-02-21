Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Addus Homecare worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth about $14,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $3,482,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.21.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

