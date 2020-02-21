Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,660 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,133,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,567,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

