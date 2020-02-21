Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,496 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

