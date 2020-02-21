Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

UTX stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $121.48 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

