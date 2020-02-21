Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $258.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $177.77 and a 52 week high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.