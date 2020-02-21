Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.