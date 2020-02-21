Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $191.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

